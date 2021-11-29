White House decked out with holiday flair

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House is decorated with holiday cheer and is ready for the Christmas season.

First Lady Jill Biden chose the theme "Gifts from the Heart" for this year's display.

The official Christmas tree is an 18-foot tall Frasier fir.

There are 41 Christmas trees on display throughout the White House this year, decorated with some 6,000 feet of ribbon, more than 10,000 ornaments and nearly 79,000 lights.

There is also a gingerbread White House, weighing hundreds of pounds, as part of the display.