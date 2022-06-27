Weekend brings more reaction to SCOTUS Roe v. Wade opinion

Across the country, federal and state lawmakers are trying to figure out "What's Next?" after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. It's a court decision that has lasted 49 years.

People filled the streets across the country this weekend, after Friday's landmark Supreme Court abortion ruling, lawmakers on both sides of the issue say they are figuring out their next steps Monday morning.

At least 16 states -- and Washington -- have laws protecting the right to an abortion.

Since Friday's decision, at least 10 states, including Texas, immediately restricted abortion access, with many banning the procedure altogether.

Some congressional Democrats are urging the White House to explore options such as putting abortion clinics in federal buildings where the procedure is banned, and to expand access to abortion pills sent through the mail.

"The Democratic Party needs to come to terms with is that this is not just a crisis of Roe; this is a crisis of our democracy,” said the New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority."

Now that the Supreme Court has ruled, the legal fights aren't over; We can expect to see abortion-rights supporters file challenges to state abortion laws.

Suits have already been filed in Utah and Florida.

A poll from CBS News and yougov.com taken after the decision was released shows 59 percent disagree with overturning Roe v Wade.