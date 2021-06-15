Walmart begins four-day online shopping sale on June 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Move over Prime Day.

Shopping giant Walmart wants a piece of the online shopping pie.

The world's biggest retailer says it will be having a four-day sale that kicks off on Sunday, June 20.

Consumers will be able to find deals across 16 categories including home improvement, electronics, beauty and clothing.

Walmart's sales event coincides with Amazon's Prime Day, but unlike Amazon, its shoppers don't have to be a member of its subscription service to qualify for the deals.

And it's just in time for a late Father's Day gift or two.

