U.S. Census: Population grows, but slowest since Great Depression

According to the most recent U.S. census, the U.S. population now stands at a little more than 331.5 million people.

This is a 7.4% growth rate over the previous census in 2010, with southern and western states growing the fastest.

The updated population statistics mean seven seats in congress will shift, including Texas, who will gain two seats after 4 million new people moved to the Lone Star State in the last decade.

Despite the positive growth rate, the U.S. is actually marking its slowest population growth since the Great Depression. According to Census data, it's the second slowest ever-- with more people migrating to the south and west.

Data shows that many Americans are moving out of the northeast and midwest in a bid to find jobs and more affordable housing.