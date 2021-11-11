Trump trying to shield White House records from House committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former President Donald Trump is running out of time to keep White house records from his presidency away from a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 capitol riots.

A federal judge denied an emergency request filed by Trump's legal team to prevent the national archives from turning over those records.

Lawyers for the former president then took their case to the Court of Appeals - which must make a ruling by tomorrow when the national archivist turns over the documents.

Trump claims they're protected by executive privilege.