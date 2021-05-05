Trump debuts new online platform

Former President Donald Trump has unveiled a new blog/social media site, named "From the Desk of Donald Trump."

The blog links to and from a campaign-like website.

Posts on the site are formatted similar to tweets and include the option for users to post the content on other social media sites.

Users can also sign up for alerts when the former President posts something.

Trump was banned from most major social media sites in January after many platforms accused him of inciting violence during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The new blog debut comes right before Facebook is set to announce whether Trump will be allowed back on the platform.