Triple-A suggests planning ahead for holiday travel

Triple-A says you need to start thinking about your Thanksgiving and Christmas travel plans now.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Nov 01, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people plan to board a flight to visit loved ones for the holidays this year.

It recommends booking end-of-year flights now and purchasing travel insurance.

"There's fewer flights that are going to be available for the holidays, so it's important to book as early as possible,” Triple A Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster said. “Not only to save money but just to make sure you have a seat."

Triple-A also encourages travelers to research ahead of time to know what policies are in place should their flights be canceled or delayed.

