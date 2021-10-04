Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Thousands march in support of 'abortion justice'

items.[0].videoTitle
Thousands of women across the nation hit the streets to raise awareness about what they call "abortion justice."
Thousands march in "abortion justice" marches across nation
Posted at 6:19 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 07:22:17-04

Thousands of women across the nation hit the streets to raise awareness about what they call "abortion justice."

There were more than 600 marches on Saturday.

These groups are protesting Texas' news abortion law, which makes the procedure illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

This is usually around six weeks of pregnancy, when most women don't realize they're pregnant.

Protesters also marched in support of Roe vs. Wade - the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court case protecting a woman's right to an abortion.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education