Thousands march in support of 'abortion justice'

Thousands of women across the nation hit the streets to raise awareness about what they call "abortion justice."

There were more than 600 marches on Saturday.

These groups are protesting Texas' news abortion law, which makes the procedure illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

This is usually around six weeks of pregnancy, when most women don't realize they're pregnant.

Protesters also marched in support of Roe vs. Wade - the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court case protecting a woman's right to an abortion.

