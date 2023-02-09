The White house preparing a roadmap to end COVID-19 public health emergency

The Biden administration is preparing to put COVID-19 on the back burner.

According to CNN, the administration said the White House will release a roadmap to make sure the public knows what ending the COVID-19 declaration entails.

The roadmap is to help the nation prepare for when the public health emergency declaration for the virus is ended in May.

After roughly three years, it appears the U.S. has the upper hand on COVID-19. Last week President Joe Biden issued a statement saying he plans to end COVID-19 national and public health emergencies by May 11.

But during Tuesday night's state of the union address, Biden also said the White House's previously stated goals set to protect the population remain in place.

"We still need to monitor dozens of variants and support new vaccines and treatments. So, Congress needs to fund these efforts and keep America safe," President Biden said.

According to a statement released last week by the White House, once the COVID-19 declarations end, many Americans may have to start paying for COVID-19 testing and treatment.

