Target says it will need fewer seasonal workers than usual

Company still expects to hire about 100,000
Target stores across the nation are hiring for the upcoming holiday season, but need fewer than in previous years.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Sep 24, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Target stores across the nation are hiring for the upcoming holiday season.

But they don't need as many employees as in previous years.

The company says it needs fewer seasonal workers this year, about 30,000 less than usual.

Still their count for new employees is around 100,000.

And Target says it will give more hours to those already employed at its stores.

Challenger Gray and Christmas - a national recruiting firm - predicts other retailers will hire about 36,000 fewer seasonal workers than usual.

