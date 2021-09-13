Supreme Court Justice Barrett says court isn't composed of 'partisan hacks'

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett defended the Supreme Court during a speech, expressing concerns about the public's perception of the court.

"My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks," Barrett said in a Sunday speech, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. "Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties."

Barrett spoke at an event for the 30th anniversary of the University of Kentucky's McConnell Center in Louisville. It was founded by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who introduced Barrett at the event.

Barrett, who was appointed to the court in a controversial confirmation last year, said must be "hyper vigilant to make sure they're not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too," The Associated Press reported.

Barrett also criticized how the court's reactions are being criticized on social media, saying the way the media covers the court and "hot takes on Twitter" help form the idea that the justices are making results-oriented decisions rather than an interpretation of American laws.

"Sometimes, I don't like the results of my decisions. But it's not my job to decide cases based on the outcome I want," she said.

Barrett's speech came after the court's decision earlier this month where it declined to block the Texas "heartbeat" law that banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.