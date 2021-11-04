Supreme Court hearing first major gun control case in decade

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Supreme Court justices are hearing arguments in the first major gun control case they've listened to in more than a decade.

The case was brought forward by an affiliate of the National Rifle Association.

It argues the law makes it almost impossible for an ordinary citizen to obtain a gun license because the standard is so broad and left to the discretion of the licensing officer.

The Supreme Court justices seemed inclined to rule against the law during their hearing on Wednesday.

“Why isn't it good enough to say I live in a violent areas and I want to be able to defend myself?,” Justice Brett Cavanaugh said.

But Justice Samuel Alito disagreed.

"How is that consistent with the core right to self-defense?,” Alito said. “Which is protected by the Second Amendment?"

An eventual decision could have a far-reaching impact on gun laws across the country.

A decision is not expected to be handed down by the court until sometime next spring or early summer.

