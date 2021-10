A new study has found the number of school-aged kids who vape marijuana doubled between 2013 and last year.

The study published in JAMA Pediatrics reviewed information from about 200,000 students.

Researchers say teens who are seniors in high school were most likely to vape marijuana. The study showed in 2018, one in three 12th-grade students reported smoking pot.

It also found that the number of teens who reported using marijuana in the last 30 days rose seven-fold over the course of the study.