Study shows social media steering people to unhealthy eating

When it comes to healthy eating, there's more negative influence coming from social media than you might think.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jan 18, 2022
Researchers looked at some of the most followed accounts on Instagram. They found an overwhelming number of their posts about food and drinks would be considered unhealthy - by nutritional standards other countries have for advertising guidelines.

And most of the posts are not sponsored.

“If they post a single food post or a single beverage post, this hits the news feeds of more people than the amount of people who are going to watch the Super Bowl a month from now,” said Bradley Turnwald, a behavioral scientist with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

The study also found that when a celebrity posted something considered "unhealthy" they got more likes and comments than the healthy food and drink posts.

