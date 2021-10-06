Student loans will be forgiven for some after major overhaul

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program is getting a major overhaul.

The U.S. Department of Education says the changes could help thousands of people working in government and non-profit sectors.

The program forgives student loan debt for certain jobs after they've made monthly payments for 10 years.

Active duty will also now count towards the program for military service members.

The department says it plans to review denied applications and the entire process as a whole.

These changes will be implemented in the coming months.