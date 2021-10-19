Stock exchange becomes 'gorilla market' describing disparity

NEW YORK CITY, New York — We’ve all heard of bull markets and bear markets in describing the New York Stock Exchange.

But have you ever heard of a gorilla market?

A statue of Harambe has been placed near the New York Stock Exchange, opposite the legendary charging bull.

Harambe was the Cincinnati gorilla who was killed after a 3-year-old climbed into its exhibit in 2016.

There were 10,000 bananas added to the installation near the two statues.

The social networking company Sapien Network says the displays is meant to highlight wealth disparity and how "bananas" Wall Street has become.

The bananas are being donated to local food shelters.