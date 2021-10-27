Start planning now if you have holiday travel scheduled

The holidays may still seem far off, but if you're doing any traveling, now is the time to start planning.

According to a survey from Nerd Wallet, 30 percent of Americans who stayed home last year, plan to go somewhere this year.

There are some things to keep in mind as the travel season approaches.

Be sure to save some cash if something goes wrong.

“Use a credit card with travel protections to do to make all of your bookings,” said Sara Rathner, a credit and travel expert at Nerd Wallet. ”These are built in protections that don't cost you additional money. They can help you get money back if your trip is substantially delayed or canceled. If you have to cancel your trip because you're sick, even if your bags get lost or damaged, you can get money back to help pay for new clothes.”

Also be sure to look over airline and hotel policies before booking anything so you know what's covered if they, or you, cancel.

And if you're hitting the road, download any apps in advance that will help you compare gas prices so you can plan the most cost effective route.