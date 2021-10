CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good news for the baristas.

Starbucks has announced a new effort to support current employees and recruits.

The chain will raise wages for U.S. employees by next summer.

Workers will earn at least $15, and up to $23 an hour.

Workers with two or more years of experience will get a 5 percent raise, and those with five or more could get up to 10 percent.

The company also announced it will update its training guide to add more training time for workers.