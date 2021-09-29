Starbucks celebrating National Coffee Day with free offers

Watch
Starbucks is celebrating National Coffee Day, as well as its 50th anniversary, by offering free cups of Pike Place Roast Wednesday at its stores.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starbucks is celebrating National Coffee Day, as well as its 50th anniversary, by offering free cups of Pike Place Roast Wednesday at its stores.

There are some catches. You’ll have to bring your own reusable cup and they’ll serve you only up to 20 fluid ounces.

The offer is limited to one per customer with no refills. And it’s only available inside stores, not via drive-thru or pre-order.

Coffee has been served since the 15th century, first brewed by Yemen monks much like we do today.

Coffee beans were eventually smuggled out of the Middle East and later spread to the rest of the world.

Today more than 50 countries around the world produce coffee.

