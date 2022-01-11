St. George analyzes Biden's upcoming voting right speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden is set to deliver a major speech today on voting rights.

Scripps Washington correspondent Joe St. George provides an in-depth look at how voting laws may be impacted here in Texas in Biden's speech set today in Georgia and what Biden's ultimate goal will be.

St. George meets with KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor Sierra Pizarro to describe how Texas' voting laws could be impacte and whether Biden and pass any new national standards.

