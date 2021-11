NASA says it will be sending Peanuts comic strip character Snoopy as a part of the Artemis I moon mission.

NASA's "Astronaut Snoopy" as they call him will serve as a zero-gravity indicator.

The Artemis I mission is scheduled in early 2022.

This isn't Snoopy's first trip to space, however.

Snoopy has been helping out with NASA's missions for more than 50 years.