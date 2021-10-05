Watch
Snickers coming soon in cinnamon-bun flavor

Limited-edition release at Walmart this month
Posted at 1:07 PM, Oct 05, 2021
Snickers bars have been pitched by Betty White.

And makers of the popular candy bar have come up with variations over the years like Snickers Almond, Snickers Brownie, Snickers Peanut Butter and Snickers Crisp in addition to the popular original version.

Now, its maker Mars Wrigley is coming out with a cinnamon bun flavor. It will be available at Walmart stores for a limited time starting later this month – just in time for Halloween.

The newest version are similar to the original Snickers, but the nougat will have a delicious cinnamon flavor.

Consumers can buy the candy bars as singles -- or in 24-count singles boxes.

