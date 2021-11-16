Shoppers overbuying to account for supply chain issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shoppers aren't taking any chances with supply chain issues this holiday season.

A report by Oracle Retail showed 20 percent of shoppers plan to order more gifts in case some get delayed. With millennials, that number rises to 44 percent.

Retailers have ordered more products early to make sure shelves are ready for holiday shoppers.

S & P Global Market Intelligence reports imports to the United States are up 20 percent in the last month compared to 2019.

Retailers are also using holiday advertising campaigns to encourage shoppers to buy early.