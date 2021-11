CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Black Friday brought in a lot of green for retailers this year.

Online sales were up more than 10 percent over last year, according to Mastercard spending pulse.

Many people did their shopping online last year as shoppers avoided large crowds, so the increase is huge.

In-store sales rebounded also as retailers saw a nearly 43 percent increase over last year’s numbers.

Shoppers got to sleep in on Black Friday as many retailers did away with early morning doorbuster sales.