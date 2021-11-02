Watch
Returning to job shows 'work casual' has taken new meaning

Some workers coming back after the pandemic are taking a new reassessment of the work wardrobe.
More people dressing casually at work after pandemic
Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 02, 2021
According to a recent office survey by Captivate and reported by businesswire.com, more than 40 percent of people polled say office workers are wearing more jeans than pre-pandemic.

Another 28 percent say t-shirts are in. A fifth say Crocs, flip-flops and sandals are now a mainstay. And 7 percent of survey respondents say they see people wearing pajamas back to the workplace.

Are you seeing changes in how people dress at your workplace?

