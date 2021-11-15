Watch
Reese's has developed a holiday peanut butter cup pie

Hefty dessert weighs in at 3.4 pounds
Posted at 1:24 PM, Nov 15, 2021
HERSHEY, Pennsylvania — Forget about those pumpkin, apple and pecan pies that have served as a centerpiece at so many American holiday tables over the years.

A new dessert is staking its place with huge early results.

Reese's is releasing the largest peanut butter cup ever in the form of a full-sized Thanksgiving pie.

The nine-inch peanut butter and chocolate dessert weighs in at a hefty 3.4 pounds.

Reese's says this is a limited-time holiday offer with limited distribution.

Plans were made for only 3,000 peanut butter pies available for purchase at Hershey's website at about $45 plus tax.

And if you haven't ordered one yet, you're out of luck.

Hershey's says their supply is solid out.

But would you like to see this holiday dessert get wider public distribution?

