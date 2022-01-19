Watch
Red blood cells destroyed faster on space than on earth

A new study found an unusual side effect of space travel on the human body.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 13:50:06-05

The study found space caused the body to destroy red blood cells at a faster rate than on earth.

Researchers spent six months working with 14 astronauts who all did missions on the International Space Station.

Researchers say astronauts were destroying red blood cells at a 54 percent higher rate than here on earth. They also found their red blood cell destruction remained high after a year back on earth.

The findings could help space agencies determine future mission lengths.

