WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden will be appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Friday night.

It will be Biden's first late-night appearance since taking office in January.

Biden's appearance will be done virtually, but the White House has not released where the president will be when he tapes his segment.

The Tonight Show will air on KRIS 6 at 10:35 p.m., shortly after the end of our KRIS 6 News at 10 p.m.