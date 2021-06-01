Oklahoma highway named for former President Trump

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — A 20-mile stretch of highway in Oklahoma's panhandle will be named for former president Donald Trump.

Tulsa television station KTUL reports that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed the bill. It will change a section of Oklahoma State Highway 287 to be named for Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden.

The road will stretch from Boise City to the southeast Oklahoma-Texas border in the far northwest corner of the state.

The station reports that no timetable has been put in place when the chance will be made. But the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working to make signs that will mark the new stretch of highway.