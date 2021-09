CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. crude oil prices closed at its highest level in nearly three years.

It rallied $2 - closing at $75.45 a barrel on Monday.

That's the highest since Oct. 3, 2018, 2018.

And the first time it's closed above $75 a barrel since mid-july.

The gains suggest prices for gasoline at the pump will remain high -- despite the fact that demand typically peaks in late summer.