Non-profit targets aiding rebuilding from natural disasters

Rebuilding after a natural disaster can be extremely difficult.

But a new poll commissioned by National Public Radio indicates that 66 percent of Americans would rather rebuild their home than relocate.

NPR data shows 30 percent of Americans have been impacted by an extreme weather event in the past two years.

But the rebuilding process takes time.

The Rebuilding Together non-profit has to wait until homes are assessed by FEMA and insurance companies to make sure they don't miss out on any help they can provide.

"We just finished a house where a guy was living in a tent in his yard since Katrina," said Caroline Blakely, CEO of Rebuilding Together. "That was since Katrina, 11 years ago. So he was in a tent this whole time and we just moved him back in. So it took that long to get to him. Ida has certainly has escalated a lot of our efforts there."

Rebuilding Together also has a preparedness program for people looking to evacuate before natural disasters hit. Blakely says the non-profit is always looking for volunteers and welcoming donations.

Its affiliates are located across the country.

