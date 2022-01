CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some firearms dealers soon will be required to make secure gun storage devices available for purchase.

That's according to a new rule issued by the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday.

Devices include gun safes, gun cases, and lock boxes that are compatible with the firearms being sold.

The devices also must be designed to be unlocked by a key, combination or similar means.

The new regulation goes into effect on Feb. 3.