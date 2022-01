It’s a day of celebration at Mondelez, as another new Oreo flavor soon will be released.

To celebrate Oreo's 110th birthday, limited-edition chocolate confetti cake Oreos are being offered to American consumers.

The cookies are covered in sprinkles on the outside, and on the inside with more sprinkles.

Oreo says it's the first time it's used sprinkles in and on the cookie.

They'll be on sale beginning Jan. 31 ahead of the cookie’s birthday on March 6.