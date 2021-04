CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ben & Jerry's is appealing to the cookie dough lover in all of us with a new ice cream flavor.

Their new Totally Unbaked combines a swirl of chocolate and vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough and brownie batter swirls.

Sounds delicious, doesn't it?

The only bad news is, the new flavor will be part of a limited batch that will be offered only through the end of summer.