There's a new consumer alert affecting DiGiorno Pizza.

Brand owner Nestle is recalling nearly 14 tons of DiGiorno pizza for "misbranding and undeclared allergens."

Nestle says the pizzas were labeled as "DiGiorno crispy pan crust pepperoni pizza," it's actually DiGiorno's "three-meat crispy pan crust pizza."

The three-meat pizza has soy protein in the beef and sausage topping, which can pose a risk to those with food allergies.