Nearly three-quarters of poll respondents say they want to quit their jobs

More Americans are thinking about leaving their jobs than ever before.
The American workforce is in the midst of a so-called "great resignation."
Nearly three-quarters of 2,099 respondents say they are actively contemplating quitting their jobs.
This is according to a new survey by the website Joblist in a story published by Businessinsider.com.
73 percent checked 'yes' saying that they're thinking about quitting.
And more than a quarter of the respondents say they'd be fine quitting even if they didn't have something else lined up.