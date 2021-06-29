National Spelling Bee will be contested July 8

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Spelling Bee is back

The nation's top student spellers will gather to compete for the Scripps Cup. The top 10-12 spellers will participate in -person Finals on July 8 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The event was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic. And in its most recent competition in 2019 in the 92nd annual competition, a memorable eight-way tie for first place ensued including three winners from Texas - Sohum Sukhatankar of Dallas, Rohan Raja of Irving and Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound.

You can watch the action live on ESPN2 or ESPNU to see who will be bringing home the coveted national award.

The event is sponsored by the E.W. Scripps Company.

