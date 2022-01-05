National evictions appear centralized to certain buildings

PRINCETON, New Jersey — When the federal eviction moratorium was in place, evictions were down across the country.

But today, those numbers appear to be more complicated.

The Eviction Lab at Princeton University has been tracking filings in six states and 31 cities.

They say numbers could be worse than what's being reported because there are a number of informal eviction measures landlords can use to push tenants out.

Those don't show up in the court case filings that they track.

Research shows a large portion of evictions in some cities can be attributed to certain buildings.

“Two-thirds of all evictions in Tucson originate from about the same 300 buildings every year,” said Emily Lemmerman, a research specialist at the Eviction Lab. ”And we found in in the cities that were tracking eviction filings during the pandemic that you know even up to like 30% of all evictions in a single city can be attributed to about 100 buildings.”

The bigger issue now is some tenants are reporting it's harder to find a new place to live with rent prices higher everywhere.

The Eviction Lab and similar resources can be useful to people looking for a new home to help their chances of not being evicted again.