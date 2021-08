NASA wants to send you to Mars, or at least pretend to.

The space agency will select four people to live in a 17-hundred square foot martian habitat, created by a 3-D printer.

The simulated mission will start in fall 2022 and last for one year, complete with spacewalks, limited communication back home and ready-to-eat space food.

If you want to apply, you need to have a master's degree in certain fields -- or have pilot experience.

