Many state attorneys general don't want Instagram for kids

Posted at 5:15 PM, May 11, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Forty state attorneys general want to cancel Instagram for younger kids.

On Monday, the group which includes Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to abandon plans to launch a version for Instagram for kids younger than 13.

It says that Facebook is apparently "not responding to a need, but instead creating one, as this platform appeals primarily to children who otherwise do not or would not have an Instagram account."

A Facebook spokesman had no comment on the proposal.

