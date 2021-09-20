Watch
Look for these changes in federal student aid applications

Changes coming to federal student aid application.
Posted at 7:33 AM, Sep 20, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Changes are coming to the federal student aid application also known as FAFSA.

Students use it every year to see what college financial aid they can qualify for.

The form is being changed to make it easier to understand.

And eligibility is expanded to lower income students.

Also, some requirements that could prevent someone from qualifying for aid have been taken out, such as drug convictions.

These new FAFSA changes apply to the current financial aid year.

Other adjustments will take effect over the next several years.

