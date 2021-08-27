Local veterans react to deadly Kabul airport bombing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emotions continue to run high following Thursday’s deadly suicide bombing attack that killed more a dozen U.S. soldiers and at least 60 Afghans at the Kabul airport.

Veterans at VFW Post 2397 on Ayers expressed their dismay.

"They're supposed to take care of our soldiers first,” said Vietnam veteran Lazaro Camarillo. ”Make sure to get every man and woman serving our country first."

Iraq War veteran Mario Rincon can’t understand how the attack occurred.

“How could it happen,” Rincon said. “You know we're in the process of leaving Afghanistan. We're bringing our soldiers back home. We're bringing Afghans back over here that helped us over there. And for any group of people that wanted to harm their own people. I don't understand that."

But Iraq War veteran Casimiro Arriola Jr. said the members of the local VFW post united to help them comprehend and bring closure after the horrific event.

“We came together,” Arriola said. “We talk about it. We are frustrated about it. But as a team here at the VFW, we always get through it together.”

