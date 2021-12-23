Last-minute shopping harder because of supply chain issues

HOUSTON, Texas — All holiday procrastinators should be on call now with just two days left until Christmas.

But many last-minute shoppers are now hearing these words.

Out of stock.

Shipping delays have caused issues for retailers this holiday season.

Staff at Houston's Fundamentally Toys store say some orders never arrived.

“There’s a lot of things that were expected two months ago,” said Cliff Moss, manager and owner of Fundamentally Toys. “We get emails daily about, you know, sorry it's still on the water.”

Retail experts say shoppers should keep options open and expect to pay a little more.

You can also gift subscriptions, event tickets, phone apps, or electronic gift cards.