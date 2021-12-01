Joe St. George discusses upcoming Mississippi abortion case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court will hear arguments over Mississippi's 15-week ban on abortion that could potentially dismantle the Roe vs. Wade law currently in place.

Scripps Washington correspondent Joe St. George joins us to take an in-depth look at what is being argued later today.

St. George describes how if at all, could this case impact one also being considered by the justices that restricts abortion in Texas as soon as a fetal heart-beat is detected.

He also discusses how the Mississippi law is different from the Texas law and what will happen next in the Texas and Mississippi cases.

