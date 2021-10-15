Huge asteroid passing by earth today

An asteroid bigger than the Great Pyramid of Giza measuring about 525 feet will be passing by earth today.

For space standards, it would be considered a close encounter.

But the giant rock will still be about 3.6 million miles away.

This isn't the first time an asteroid has gotten this close to our planet.

But it's getting attention because of its size.

“Most of them zip by our planet, without any incident,” said Nahum Melamed Ph.D., a project leader with The Aerospace Corporation of Culver City, Calif. “But they are a wake-up call to the future, so that in the future if we don't discover those objects early enough to be able to do something about it, they could collide with our planet and cause damage. Again, the chance of that happening anytime soon is slim.”

An even bigger asteroid is expected to get closer to earth next week.

However, space experts still say these asteroids won't be visible to the naked eye.