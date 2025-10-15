House Speaker Johnson speaks out amid 15-day government shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson accused Democrats of engaging in political stunts during a press conference on Wednesday, as the government shutdown entered its 15th day.

Johnson criticized Democratic members who visited his office Tuesday night, demanding he swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva from Arizona. He said the Democrats "berated a Capitol Police Officer" and "tore down a sign" in his office foyer.

"Last night, they played some games in front of my office," Johnson said. "They berated a Capitol Police Officer, screamed at him. He was just merely standing his post. Shows again, their disdain for law enforcement, as we see all around the country."

Johnson described the incident as part of ongoing "political stunts and antics" by Democrats, saying it demonstrates "their desperation."

"It also shows a very strong contrast between the party that is working for the people and trying to keep the government open and do the right thing, and the party that is engaging in all this nonsense," Johnson said.

When asked about Capitol Police not receiving pay during the shutdown, Johnson expressed support for law enforcement but provided limited specifics on solutions.

"We've always stood with Capitol Police and law enforcement, and we've shown that in word and deeds," Johnson said. "If we can find a similar mechanism to take care of Capitol Police, of course, they'll do that, but that's in a separate branch."

Johnson also addressed questions about Representative Cory Mills, who recently had a restraining order issued against him. The Speaker called Mills "a faithful colleague" and deflected detailed discussion of the matter.

"I have not heard or looked into the details of that. I've been a little busy," Johnson said. "We have a House Ethics Committee. If it warrants that, I'm sure they'll look into that."

Johnson expressed skepticism about Senate progress on defense appropriations, suggesting Democrats would "play their same political games and stop that whole."

The Speaker also referenced an upcoming Saturday rally, which he called "the hate America rally," predicting attendance by "pro Hamas supporters," "Antifa types," and "Marxists."