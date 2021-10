ATLANTA, Georgia — Rising home prices are making “The Great American Dream” more unaffordable across the nation.

A new analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta finds that households need to spend nearly one-third of their median incomes each year just to pay for the mortgage for their homes.

That payment is about $1,800 per month.

Just a year ago, that cost was about $1,500 per month.

Experts say the current cost is similar to what we saw in 2008 during the recession at that time.