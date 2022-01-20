Government turning to teens for more big rig drivers

When it comes to easing supply chain misery, the federal government now is turning to teenagers to help.

An apprenticeship program required by Congress would allow 18 to 20-year-olds to drive big rigs.

Current law requires truckers to be at least 21.

Teens with DWI violations or traffic tickets for causing a crash won't be allowed into the program.

The American Trucking Association says the country needs about 80,000 truck drivers to keep the supply chain moving.

And this new program will help meet that demand.