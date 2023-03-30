'Ginuwine' the runaway pony avoids officers, disregards pizza crust while loose in Alabama

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police in Alabama engaged in a low-speed pony chase for nearly two hours last week, eventually capturing the animal they nicknamed Ginuwine, after the R&B singer with the 1996 hit “Pony.”

Body-worn camera videos shared by the Tuscaloosa Police Department show officers pursuing the pony through the Alberta neighborhood on the night of March 21.

“He was extremely unwilling to go with the officers at first, and not at all interested in the pizza crusts or peppermints they offered,” the police department wrote alongside the videos on Facebook.

“He eventually allowed himself to be caught, and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies,” police said.

Ginuwine was transported to Therapeutic Riding of Tuscaloosa – TROT, a nonprofit organization that provides riding lessons as therapy for disabled children and adults.

In an update Tuesday, police said they found the owners of the lost pony, and learned his true name is Knight and he’s about 4 years old.

Police said Ginuwine/Knight will remain at the organization’s farm in Cottondale, where visitors can meet him at an Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

“He's making friends, learning manners and still getting comfortable at his new home,” police said.

