Get your holiday mail taken care of early

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday season is just around the corner.

And here's a sure sign that those holidays are coming as the U.S. Postal Service has announced its deadlines for Christmas deliveries.

If you want cards or packages delivered by Christmas day, follow these directives.

Dec. 17 is the deadline for first-class mail service and packages.

Dec. 18 is for priority mail service.

And Dec. 23 is the deadline for priority mail express.

Because of global supply chain issues, experts say it will be more important than ever to get those holidays gifts in the mail early this year to ensure prompt delivery.